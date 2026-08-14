Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 91.63 croreNet profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 51.85% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 91.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.6392.23 -1 OPM %5.727.33 -PBDT2.923.91 -25 PBT1.031.72 -40 NP0.781.62 -52
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