Titagarh Naval Systems receives in-principle approval for brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal

Under Shipbuilding Development Scheme

Titagarh Naval Systems (TNSL) has received In-Principle Approval from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for its brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal, under the Government of India's Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS).

The Government of India has been actively promoting the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem through focused initiatives such as the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS). This policy momentum, further reinforced through recent Union Budget priorities, reflects a strong and positive approach towards strengthening India's shipbuilding capabilities, enhancing infrastructure, supporting defence and commercial vessel construction, and positioning Indian shipyards to compete effectively at a global level.