Titagarh Rail bags LoA worth Rs 91 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works

Titagarh Rail Systems said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 91.12 crore order for the shell assembly for locomotives from the Banaras Locomotive Works.

In an exchange filing dated 23 August 2025, the company announced that it has secured an order for the complete shell assembly of WAG-9HC locomotives, with execution expected by 31 August 2026.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 91.12 crore. The company clarified that the awarding entity has no links to the promoter, promoter group, or group companies, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction. It has also been confirmed that the transaction was carried out on an arms length basis.