Titagarh Rail inks 99-year lease for 40 acres land in West Bengal for Rs 127-cr

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems said that it has entered into a 99-year lease agreement with the Governor of West Bengal for 40.009 acres of contiguous land at Mouza Kotrung & Mouza Bhadrakali, Uttarpara, West Bengal, for an consideration of Rs 126.63 crore.

The strategic importance of this land parcel lies in its potential to provide vital space for expanding production infrastructure. It will feature dedicated areas for the manufacturing, testing, and commissioning of metro coaches and Vande Bharat trains.

This will facilitate comprehensive performance and safety validation, including a test track of adequate length to conduct dynamic and running tests on all trains before their delivery for passenger use.

The additional land, contiguous to its existing 34-acre Uttarpara manufacturing facility, is strategic and critical for the expansion of the company's passenger rolling stock business in the Indian infrastructure sector.

This includes the production of metro coaches, Vande Bharat trains, and specialized rolling stock for the Indian defence, all of which are currently being executed by the company.

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipments & bridges, ships, etc. The company caters to both domestic and export market.

The company reported 18.36% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 78.95 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 4.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,005.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 0.17% to Rs 931.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

