Titagarh Rail Systems has secured a contract from Balmer Lawrie & for the appointment as a lessor to provide two BFNS22.9 rakes on an operating lease basis.

The scope of work includes supplying two rakes comprising 43 wagons each, along with 4% spare wagons, with each wagon having a carrying capacity of 64.89 MT. These rakes will be deployed for transportation of HR coils, sheets, and plates over the Indian Railways network, as per the latest approved designs of Research Designs and Standards Organisation.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at Rs 44.41 crore and is to be executed over a period of 10 years.

The effective date of the contract is April 7, 2026, and it will come into force 15 days from the issuance of the Letter of Award or signing of the agreement, whichever is earlier. The company stated that the promoter and promoter group have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal. Titagarh Rail Systems is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Freight Wagons, Passenger Coaches, Metro Trains, Train Electricals, Steel Castings, Specialised Equipments & Bridges, Ships, etc. The Company caters to both domestic and export market. The company's consolidated net profit tanked 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.77 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.