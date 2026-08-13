Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 70.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 765.07 croreNet profit of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 70.38% to Rs 52.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 765.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 679.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales765.07679.30 13 OPM %12.339.43 -PBDT85.8457.88 48 PBT70.8845.96 54 NP52.5830.86 70
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