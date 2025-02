from Ambuja Cements and ACC

Titagarh Rail Systems announced that the Company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Ambuja Cements and ACC, which are group companies of Adani Cement, for Manufacture and Supply of 16 nos. of BCFCM Rakes Wagon with BVCM Wagon. The order value is about Rs 537.11 crore.

