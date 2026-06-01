Titagarh Rail Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 53.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.94% to Rs 875.43 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems reported to Rs 53.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 122.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.94% to Rs 875.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1005.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.62% to Rs 122.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.63% to Rs 3185.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3867.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.