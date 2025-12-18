Titagarh Rail Systems secures order worth Rs 273 cr from Indian Railways

Titagarh Rail Systems has secured its first order under the Safety and Signalling Systems from Indian Railways for the Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing and Commissioning of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV), including training of Indian Railways personnel and servicing and breakdown maintenance.
The RBMV is a specialised, self-propelled on-track maintenance machine engineered for efficient inspection, maintenance and restoration of railway infrastructure. The machine integrates advanced mechanised systems for track maintenance, overhead equipment (OHE) works, and allied activities, enabling enhanced operational safety, precision, reliability and asset availability across the rail network.
This maiden order marks a significant strategic milestone for TRSL, signalling the Company's successful entry into a high-value, technology-driven and safety-critical segment. The order aligns with Indian Railways' focus on mechanisation, safety enhancement and modernisation of maintenance practices, and reinforces TRSL's expanding capabilities beyond rolling stock manufacturing into integrated raili safety and maintenance solutions.
The order is valued at Rs 273.24 crore (incl. of GST).
