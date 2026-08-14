Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 58.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 59.17 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 58.31% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 59.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.1746.5021.1118.8014.109.2612.738.1110.866.86

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