Titan Company climbs after Q4 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 1,179 cr

Titan Company rallied 3.60% to Rs 4,463.65 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.36% to Rs 1,179 crore on 48.28% rise in revenue from sale of products/services to Rs 20,607 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 25.29% YoY to Rs 1,526 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 51 crore during the period.

Earnings Before Interest & Tax (EBIT) stood at Rs 1,875 crore in Q4 FY26, up 28% compared with Rs 1,470 crore in Q4 FY25. EBIT margin contracted to 9.2% in Q4 FY26 compared with 10.6% in Q4 FY25.

In Jewellery business recorded 50% growth compared with the year-ago period. New collections and the companys exchange programs powered robust 35% growth in both gold and studded jewellery portfolios. Tanishq, Mia and Zaya business (combined) grew 48% to Rs 16,047 crore while Caratlane recorded 22% growth to around Rs 1,066 crore. During the quarter, the company added 27 stores (net) in India, comprising of 8 Tanishq stores, 14 Mia stores and 5 Caratlane stores. The Watches business achieved total income of Rs 1,222 crore for the quarter, up 8% YoY. The analog segment recorded healthy double-digit growth in consumer sales supported by good volume uptick and improvements in price realisation. Smart Watches volume decline was partially offset by improvement in average price realizations. This segment witnessed nearly 50% decline in overall value.

The Eyecare business posted total income of Rs 227 crore in Q4 FY26, registering 17% growth over Q4 FY25. The growth for the quarter was led by International Brands and improvement in price realizations across the product portfolio. The Emerging businesses comprising of SKINN Fragrances, IRTH Women's Bags and Indian Dress Wear (Taneira) saw varying growth trajectories across individual businesses. Combined total income grew 20% to Rs 123 crore in Q4 FY26 and recording a loss of Rs 50 crore for this period. The Titan Engineering & Automation business reported 60% YoY growth, with total income rising to Rs 454 crore in Q4 FY26.. The automation solutions (AS) business continued its order accretion momentum while the manufacturing services (MS) business maintained its healthy double-digit growth rates in this period.

On full year, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 52.02% to Rs 5,073 crore on 34.39% revenue from sale of products to Rs 76,797 crore in FY26 over FY25. Ajoy Chawla, managing director of the company stated that: FY26 has been a landmark year for Titan. We had crossed the Rs 50,000 crore annual revenue milestone in in FY25 after nearly 40 years. The next Rs 25,000 crore has been remarkably achieved in a single year of FY26. This is a reflection of the enduring strength of our brands, the trust of our consumers, and the unflinching commitment of every member of the Titan family.

The quarter performance was led by 'Festival of Diamonds' with our brands of Tanishq, Mia, Zaya, CaratLane, beYon and Damas striking the right chord with consumers across geographies and age groups. Our Watches business, through its innovative collections and continues to write a compelling story of premiumization and design excellence. Our Emerging Businesses are growing well whilst strengthening their customer value proposition to build the foundations for sustainable growth. As we step into FY27 with optimism on the back of an exceptional FY26 performance, we are conscious of the macro volatility and fragile geopolitical situations that necessitate all around agility to respond effectively to grow our businesses.