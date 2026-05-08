Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 35.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 20607.00 croreNet profit of Titan Company rose 35.36% to Rs 1179.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 871.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 20607.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13897.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20607.0013897.00 48 OPM %9.4011.06 -PBDT1772.001401.00 26 PBT1526.001218.00 25 NP1179.00871.00 35
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