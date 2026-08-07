Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 62.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.32% to Rs 20787.00 croreNet profit of Titan Company rose 62.88% to Rs 1777.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1091.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.32% to Rs 20787.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14814.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20787.0014814.00 40 OPM %13.9012.35 -PBDT2685.001664.00 61 PBT2429.001480.00 64 NP1777.001091.00 63
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