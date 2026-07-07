Titan Company Ltd has added 6.15% over last one month compared to 5.39% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.68% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd rose 0.82% today to trade at Rs 4522. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.65% to quote at 61816.45. The index is up 5.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Berger Paints India Ltd increased 0.3% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 0.15% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.26 % over last one year compared to the 5.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.