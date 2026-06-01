Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 1.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.00% to Rs 9.19 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech declined 1.92% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.00% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.55% to Rs 5.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 34.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.