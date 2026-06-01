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Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 1.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales rise 59.00% to Rs 9.19 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech declined 1.92% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.00% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.55% to Rs 5.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 34.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.195.78 59 34.0127.02 26 OPM %27.8622.66 -34.2029.57 - PBDT1.641.33 23 10.487.87 33 PBT0.600.61 -2 6.574.67 41 NP0.510.52 -2 5.583.97 41

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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