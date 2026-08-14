Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 15.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.28% to Rs 7.32 croreNet profit of Titan Intech rose 15.63% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.28% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.324.97 47 OPM %7.9231.99 -PBDT1.701.55 10 PBT0.870.75 16 NP0.740.64 16
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