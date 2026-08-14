Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 15.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.28% to Rs 7.32 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech rose 15.63% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.28% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.324.977.9231.991.701.550.870.750.740.64

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