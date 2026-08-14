Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 63.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.58% to Rs 0.58 croreNet profit of Titan Securities rose 63.67% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.58% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.580.96 -40 OPM %-5.176.25 -PBDT-0.010.05 PL PBT-0.020.05 PL NP4.552.78 64
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