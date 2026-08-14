Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 63.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.58% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 63.67% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.58% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.580.96-5.176.25-0.010.05-0.020.054.552.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News