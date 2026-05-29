Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tivoli Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tivoli Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Tivoli Construction reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 0.070.07 0 OPM %-71.43-71.43 --157.14-200.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.05-0.02 -150 PBT-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.06-0.02 -200 NP-0.04-0.03 -33 -0.06-0.04 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 2.94% in the March 2026 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 243.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Madhusudan Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story