EV sales jump 94% to 16,549 units

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 67,753 units in the domestic and international markets in August 2026, compared to 43,315 units in August 2025, representing a robust growth of 56% year-on-year.

Total sales include domestic sales of 65,253 units (up 59% YoY) and international business of 2,500 units (up 8% YoY).

Total sales include EV sales of 16,549 units (up 94% YoY).