Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance declined 73.91% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.09% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.