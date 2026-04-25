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Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance declined 73.91% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.09% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.19 11 0.840.83 1 OPM %28.5752.63 -20.2427.71 - PBDT0.060.10 -40 0.170.23 -26 PBT0.060.10 -40 0.170.23 -26 NP0.060.23 -74 0.170.23 -26

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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