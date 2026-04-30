Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 22.88 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International declined 91.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.27% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 79.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.