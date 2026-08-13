Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 33.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 79.27 croreNet profit of Tolins Tyres declined 33.44% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 79.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales79.2789.74 -12 OPM %11.2414.97 -PBDT8.8413.84 -36 PBT7.8812.75 -38 NP6.199.30 -33
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