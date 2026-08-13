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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations consolidated net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations consolidated net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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Sales decline 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.28 -96 OPM %-600.0010.71 -PBDT0.160.09 78 PBT0.160.09 78 NP0.160.09 78

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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