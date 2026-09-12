Torrent Gas consolidated net profit rises 133.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.67% to Rs 1624.63 croreNet profit of Torrent Gas rose 133.21% to Rs 129.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 1624.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1272.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1624.631272.53 28 OPM %18.4614.19 -PBDT250.56137.50 82 PBT174.8669.69 151 NP129.8555.68 133
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content