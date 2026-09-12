Torrent Gas consolidated net profit rises 133.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.67% to Rs 1624.63 crore

Net profit of Torrent Gas rose 133.21% to Rs 129.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 1624.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1272.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1624.631272.5318.4614.19250.56137.50174.8669.69129.8555.68

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