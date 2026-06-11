Torrent Investments standalone net profit declines 4.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 1070.26 crore

Net profit of Torrent Investments declined 4.61% to Rs 708.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 742.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 1070.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1026.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.06% to Rs 673.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3553.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 1396.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1348.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.