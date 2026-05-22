Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.90% to Rs 4128.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals declined 26.91% to Rs 364.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.90% to Rs 4128.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.88% to Rs 2138.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1911.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.53% to Rs 13753.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11317.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.