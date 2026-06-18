Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4426.6, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 12.63% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4426.6, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24116.9. The Sensex is at 77301.67, up 0.19%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 0.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24146.55, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.7 lakh shares in last one month.