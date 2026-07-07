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Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.67%, up for five straight sessions

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Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4855.1, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.13% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% fall in NIFTY and a 16.43% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4855.1, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 24472.4. The Sensex is at 78420.16, up 0.17%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 10.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25866.25, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4858, up 0.58% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 46.13% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% fall in NIFTY and a 16.43% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 73.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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