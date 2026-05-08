Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4369, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% gain in NIFTY and a 14.52% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4369, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24164.3. The Sensex is at 77254.26, down 0.76%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 6.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24135.5, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67292 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.37 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4385.1, up 0.22% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 39.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% gain in NIFTY and a 14.52% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 66.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.