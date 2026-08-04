Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 8124.15 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power declined 12.66% to Rs 638.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 731.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 8124.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7906.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8124.157906.37 3 OPM %18.9318.76 -PBDT1325.601375.61 -4 PBT925.19985.34 -6 NP638.85731.44 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 81.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

DLF consolidated net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Next Story