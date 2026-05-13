Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 69.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 6406.07 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power declined 69.97% to Rs 318.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1059.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 6406.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6456.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.14% to Rs 2416.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2988.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 28966.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29165.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.