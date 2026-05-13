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Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 69.97% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 6406.07 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power declined 69.97% to Rs 318.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1059.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 6406.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6456.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.14% to Rs 2416.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2988.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 28966.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29165.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6406.076456.34 -1 28966.3129165.26 -1 OPM %17.9417.51 -19.1318.20 - PBDT968.361008.48 -4 4929.524749.70 4 PBT547.36619.35 -12 3316.773252.58 2 NP318.201059.57 -70 2416.432988.50 -19

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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