Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1445.1, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.96% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% gain in NIFTY and a 8.09% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1445.1, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 24214.75. The Sensex is at 77642.41, up 0.09%. Torrent Power Ltd has added around 3.99% in last one month.