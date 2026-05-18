Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1490.8, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 10.21% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1490.8, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23578.75. The Sensex is at 75112.97, down 0.17%. Torrent Power Ltd has slipped around 7.19% in last one month.