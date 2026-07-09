Torrent Power Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1416.1, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.74% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1416.1, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24035.55. The Sensex is at 76961.62, up 0.6%. Torrent Power Ltd has risen around 1.22% in last one month.