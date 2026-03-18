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Total 10000 Farmer Producer Organisations Registered Across the Country

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Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Ministry of Agriculture stated in a latest update that the Government is implementing a Central Sector Scheme for Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). As on 1st March 2026, 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have been registered across the country under this scheme. As on 1st March, 2026, 1175 FPOs are registered as 100% women members under the 10,000 FPOs scheme. As on 1st March, 2026, 23.55 lakh women farmers are registered across the country under the 10,000 FPOs scheme.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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