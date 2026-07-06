Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total automobile retail sales in India grew by 21.83% on year in June: FADA

Total automobile retail sales in India grew by 21.83% on year in June: FADA

Image
Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Total automobile retail sales in India grew by 21.83 per cent year-on-year at 25,57,234 units in June, with the industry remaining cautiously optimistic going forward hoping for monsoon to make up for the deficit, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Monday. In June last year total automobile retail sales in India stood at 20,98,996 units, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement. Passenger vehicles (PV) retail sales were at 4,10,853 units last month as compared to 3,19,412 units in June 2025, a growth of 28.63 per cent, it added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty tad above 24,400 level; realty shares advance

Bank of Maharashtra's total business rises 19% YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore

Aastha Spintex slips on debut

Metropolis Healthcare climbs as Q1 revenue climbs 16% YoY

BLUECLOUDS deploys AI-powered multilingual FIR recorder 'AI-CopWriter' for Hyderabad Police

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story