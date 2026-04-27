Total commercial LPG allocation increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels

Government has stated in a latest update that LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation. Supply of LPG to domestic households has been prioritized. No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Online LPG cylinder bookings increased to about 98% on an industry basis yesterday. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to about 94% to prevent diversion. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer. On 25.04.2026, more than 51.8 Lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered.

Total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels, including 10% reform-linked allocation. The Government of India vide letter dated 06.04.2026 has conveyed that daily quantity of 5 Kg FTL cylinders in each State available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on the average daily supply (Number of cylinders) to migrant labourers during 2nd-3rd March 2026 beyond the limit of 20% mentioned in letter dated 21.03.2026. These 5 Kg FTL cylinders are at disposal of the State Government for supplying only to migrant labourers in their State with assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).