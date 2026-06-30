Total Expenditure incurred by Government is 16.5% of corresponding BE for 2026-27

The monthly accounts data of the Government of India showed that Government of India has received Rs 7,18,669 crore (19.7% of corresponding BE 2026-27 of Total Receipts) upto May, 2026 comprising Rs 3,48,138 crore of Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 3,50,867 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹19,664 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Rs 1,75,557 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India during this period which is Rs 12,086 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 8,81,023 crore (16.5% of corresponding BE 2026-27), out of which Rs 6,30,020 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 2,51,003 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 1,81,461 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 75,542 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

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