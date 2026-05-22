Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 93.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 154.69 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems declined 93.97% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 154.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.65% to Rs 7.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 621.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.