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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit rises 41.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit rises 41.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 31.29% to Rs 193.58 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems rose 41.58% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 193.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales193.58147.44 31 OPM %3.332.95 -PBDT6.454.82 34 PBT5.533.93 41 NP4.122.91 42

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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