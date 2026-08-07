Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit rises 41.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.29% to Rs 193.58 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems rose 41.58% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 193.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.193.58147.443.332.956.454.825.533.934.122.91

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