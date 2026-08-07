Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit rises 41.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.29% to Rs 193.58 croreNet profit of Total Transport Systems rose 41.58% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 193.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales193.58147.44 31 OPM %3.332.95 -PBDT6.454.82 34 PBT5.533.93 41 NP4.122.91 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content