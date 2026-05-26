Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 27.94 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 52.21% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.97% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 74.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.