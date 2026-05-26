Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 27.94 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 52.21% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.97% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 74.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.9424.94 12 74.5868.85 8 OPM %4.977.22 -8.6910.98 - PBDT1.382.04 -32 6.677.77 -14 PBT1.071.85 -42 5.557.01 -21 NP0.651.36 -52 4.055.19 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 58.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story