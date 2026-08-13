Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 70.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 76.57% to Rs 3.96 croreNet profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 70.40% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 76.57% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.9616.90 -77 OPM %18.1810.30 -PBDT0.801.85 -57 PBT0.501.65 -70 NP0.371.25 -70
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