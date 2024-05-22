Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 45.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 45.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 20.98 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment rose 45.26% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.58% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 33.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.9822.73 -8 33.2536.71 -9 OPM %7.777.57 -12.999.89 - PBDT2.021.79 13 4.993.67 36 PBT1.891.63 16 4.463.06 46 NP1.380.95 45 3.252.47 32

