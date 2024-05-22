Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 45.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 20.98 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment rose 45.26% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.58% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 33.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

20.9822.7333.2536.717.777.5712.999.892.021.794.993.671.891.634.463.061.380.953.252.47

