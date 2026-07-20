Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 81.02 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 100.29% to Rs 61.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 81.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales81.0263.71 27 OPM %87.0090.63 -PBDT78.4638.30 105 PBT78.3238.16 105 NP61.2130.56 100
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