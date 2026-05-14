Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 6.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 73.89 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 6.03% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 73.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.93% to Rs 123.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 273.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.