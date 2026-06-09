Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net profit of Rs 57.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net profit of Rs 57.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 32.59% to Rs 568.38 crore

Net profit of Toyota Financial Services India reported to Rs 57.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 568.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1723.09% to Rs 138.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.08% to Rs 2057.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1523.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales568.38428.69 33 2057.731523.35 35 OPM %73.4960.18 -72.8369.99 - PBDT84.80-27.04 LP 217.6141.30 427 PBT76.98-34.70 LP 186.5914.72 1168 NP57.95-26.27 LP 138.197.58 1723

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 112.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Zel Jewellers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story