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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TPI India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

TPI India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 8.71 crore

Net profit of TPI India reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.716.84 27 OPM %9.184.97 -PBDT0.530.02 2550 PBT0.39-0.11 LP NP0.39-0.11 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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