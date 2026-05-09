Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TPI India standalone net profit rises 679.17% in the March 2026 quarter

TPI India standalone net profit rises 679.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.76% to Rs 9.85 crore

Net profit of TPI India rose 679.17% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.76% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 611.43% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 34.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.858.09 22 34.0030.18 13 OPM %21.529.27 -11.977.69 - PBDT2.140.41 422 3.171.01 214 PBT2.000.25 700 2.620.36 628 NP1.870.24 679 2.490.35 611

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Northern Arc Capital consolidated net profit rises 250.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 62.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 30.40% in the March 2026 quarter

GSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 619.23% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story