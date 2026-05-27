TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 114.07 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 17.86% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 114.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.18% to Rs 29.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.96% to Rs 422.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 349.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.