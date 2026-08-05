TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 19.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.59% to Rs 124.38 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech rose 19.20% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.59% to Rs 124.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales124.3890.40 38 OPM %9.0911.08 -PBDT10.108.72 16 PBT8.537.32 17 NP6.525.47 19
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