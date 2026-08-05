TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 19.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.59% to Rs 124.38 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 19.20% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.59% to Rs 124.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.124.3890.409.0911.0810.108.728.537.326.525.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News